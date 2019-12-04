ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- A statewide search is underway for a missing 1-year-old girl from Ansonia.
An Amber Alert was issued for Venessa Morales on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are greatly concerned that she is safe. She may be safe. If she is, please contact us so we can verify that. This is not about punishing someone who may have her. this is about getting her and making sure she is safe,” said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.
Investigators say her disappearance is linked to a woman's death inside her home on Myrtle Avenue.
While police haven't identified the body at this time, the Associated Press said that person is Venessa's mother.
RELATED: Mother of missing toddler found dead inside Ansonia home
Police said Venessa Morales was last seen by family members on Friday.
She was reported missing after officers did a well-being check at her home on Myrtle Avenue Monday evening.
That's when they found a woman dead inside and the child was nowhere to be found.
Police said the woman's death is a homicide investigation and that she died of blunt force trauma.
Venessa and her mother lived at the home on Myrtle Avenue, police said.
The child's father is at his parents' house in New Haven and is cooperating, according to police. He has not yet been identified.
Police said the father of the child occasionally stayed at the home but didn't live there.
Venessa is described as standing 2'2" tall and weighing 17 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said they do not have a suspect in the homicide at this time but they are following several leads.
A silver alert was initially issued for Venessa, but police said on Wednesday new information led them to believe an Amber Alert was necessary and could indicate they believe she was abducted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.