MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police have located a missing child they safe was abducted more than 24 hours ago.
Two others have been taken into custody.
Police issued an amber alert for Armel Muhammed, 4 who was missing out of Middletown.
Police said he was last seen in New Britain around 9 p.m. May 31.
Muhammed is described as a black male, about 3'6" and 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans.
According to police, Muhammad was left in the care of his uncle, Mario Jenkins, at 42 Derby Street.
Jenkins left for work and the child remained in the care of a family friend who has since been identified as Stephanie Fonda
Police said Fonda took Jenkin’s motor vehicle without his permission. She was last seen operating a 2010 Chevy Malibu, color blue, bearing CT AX50065 and it was believed that she was with her husband David Fonda.
Muhammed was located at the 5th Avenue Motel, 1695 Berlin Turnpike, in the Town of Wethersfield and is safe.
David and Stephanie Fonda are both in police custody at this time and will be charged by the New Britain Police.
