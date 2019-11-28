WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- One person was brought to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Winchester late last night, according to Litchfield County Dispatch.
An ambulance was called to Willow Street near Case Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
The severity of injuries is unknown at this time.
It's unclear if the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on scene.
The road is currently open to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.