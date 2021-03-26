FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash involving an ambulance shut down Route 32 in Franklin for hours overnight.
The road has since reopened.
It happened by Pleasant Hill Road around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one being the ambulance.
Franklin fire officials said that there were three people in the two vehicles.
Channel 3 learned that the ambulance crew was not hurt and worked to help care for the other victim on the scene. There's no word on how badly that victim may have been hurt.
Investigators worked through the night to recreate the scene and process evidence.
A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.