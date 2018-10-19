HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An ambulance was involved in a crash in Hartford Friday evening.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Woodland Street and Homestead Avenue.
The ambulance was on it's side and two other cars were involved in the crash.
According to police, there were injuries reported, but the injuries were non-life threatening.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
