PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - AMC announced that movies have come back to the big screen at some of its theatres.
AMC said its Plainville and Danbury locations would start showing movies on Aug. 20 for a one-day price of 15 cents plus tax, which was the price of a ticket back in 1920.
It's part of a celebration of AMC's 100th anniversary.
The theatres are among 100 nationwide that plan to reopen.
The company set up a website to show it's safety, health and cleaning procedures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said it simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions, went to cashless transactions at registers and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.
Masks will be required for all customers, but may be removed while eating or drinking. AMC did ask that people protect themselves and others by wearing a mask before, during and after the movie. Masks will be available for $1.
AMC said it has electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, HEPA filter vacuums, upgraded MERV 13 air filters and routinely cleans and disinfects highly touched surfaces.
More information on its safety procedures can be found on amctheatres.com.
“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies," said Adam Aron, CEO and president, AMC Theatres. "As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on Aug. 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”
About 300 additional AMC locations around the country are expected to open during the following two weeks leading to the release of Disney's "The New Mutants" on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ "Tenet" on Sept. 3.
The one-day 15 cent ticketing celebration kicks off several promotions that guests will find as they return to AMC around the country. After Aug. 20, bring-back titles such as the special INCEPTION 10th anniversary event, as well as titles like BLACK PANTHER, BACK TO THE FUTURE, GHOSTBUSTERS, GREASE and STAR WARS: EPISODE V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK will be priced at $5.
Here's a rundown of the movies that will be playing in the coming weeks:
Aug. 21
- UNHINGED
- TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA
- CUT THROAT CITY
- WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
- INCEPTION 10th anniversary event
Aug. 28
- THE NEW MUTANTS
- PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
Sept. 3
- TENET
Sept. 11
- INFIDEL
Sept. 18
- THE KING'S MAN
- WAR WITH GRANDPA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.