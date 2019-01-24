(WFSB) - Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, but you won’t find one of the most popular holiday candies in stores this year.
The news is breaking many people's hearts.
As you do your Valentine’s Day candy shopping, you’ll see that one of America’s favorite candies is missing from shelves this year.
Conversation hearts, made by the Sweethearts brand, have been a staple of Valentine’s gifts for decades.
“Well, I would say the kids really love them. And I know when I was a kid I loved them, especially giving them out to different kids and seeing what they had to say,” said Bill Locke.
Necco, the 171-year old company that made the conversation hearts, abruptly shut down in July of 2018.
“It’s just sad because it was a tradition candy. Those valentines candies. We grew up with them,” said Donna Colello.
About 8 billion sweet-hearts were typically produced every year, with the full supply sold in the six weeks before Valentine’s Day.
“Well it sort of put a smile on your face and especially if the kids go to school they pass them around and its cute,” said Locke.
Spangler Candy acquired the brand last September and says there isn’t enough time to produce sweet-hearts before the holiday.
The company hopes to start making the conversation hearts again in time for Valentine's Day 2020.
The good news is you can still find some variations of conversation hearts in stores and online. It’s just not the Sweetheart brand.
