WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks late Tuesday morning.
According to firefighters, the aircraft returned shortly after takeoff with smoke in the cabin.
Firefighters said it was due to a malfunctioning air conditioning unit.
Airline officials said the flight took off at 10:47 a.m. and landed safely at 11:01 a.m.
Three passengers were evaluated for smoke inhalation.
The flight was headed for Chicago and had 93 passengers and six crew members on board.
