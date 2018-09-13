Follow you heart on September 23rd and October 6th by joining 3 Cares at the Eastern Connecticut and Hartford Heart Walks.
The Eastern Connecticut Heart Walk will take place on Sunday September 23rd at the Mohegan Reservation, 13 Crow Hill Road, Uncasville, CT 06382.
And the Hartford Heart Walk will take place on Saturday October 6th at it’s new location, the Yard Goats Stadium, 1214 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103.
Co-Chairs of the Eastern CT Heart Walk, Donna Handley of Hartford Healthcare, tells us why this event is important to her, “Working in the healthcare industry, I understand the need for continual support in the fight against heart disease through funding and awareness,” said Handley, “Hartford HealthCare is committed to helping people live healthier lives and by supporting the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk - we are joining together to advance their lifesaving mission of reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease while encouraging a culture of physical activity.”
Walk activities start at 9:00 a.m. with fun for the whole family including a kid’s zone, live music and so much more. The walks begin at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and these events are rain or shine.
Co-chair of the Hartford Heart Walk, Corliss Montesi of Stanley Black & Decker, weighs in, “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States with over 7,000 deaths in Connecticut each year”, said Montesi. “I am eager to take on this leadership role once again and have the opportunity to promote health and wellness. Stanley Black & Decker has been a strong supporter of the American Heart Association and we are committed to continue our support to advance this lifesaving mission.”
Registration is free and individuals who raise $100.00 or more receive a t-shirt. Top fundraisers at the Hartford Heart Walk will be entered into a drawing to meet, greet and get a pitching lesson from former MLB pitcher, two-time All Star, World Series Champion, and Connecticut native, Rob Dibble. Rob is host of a radio talk show on iHeart Radio’s 97.9 ESPN in Connecticut. He will emcee the Hartford Heart Walk and provide this amazing incentive to five winners. Click here for more information.
There is still time to register for the for both Heart Walks, to register for the walk on September 23rd click here and the register for the walk on October 6th click here.
