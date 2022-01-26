NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The American Red Cross said it is facing its worst national blood shortage in more than a decade.

The organization announced this week that the situation was dire and that blood and platelet donors were needed.

Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz participated in a news conference at10 a.m. at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven.

They urged people to donate.

The Red Cross said the donations were needed to ensure accident victims who are rushed to emergency rooms, those being treated for cancer, and others who count on transfusions can receive life-saving care without delay.

Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to blood donors to help combat a nationwide blood shortage.

It blamed the shortage on winter weather and the recent COVID-19 surge.

"Since issuing its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the Red Cross blood supply," the organization said. "Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms this month, forcing nearly approximately 7,400 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected."

The Red Cross asked healthy individuals to roll up their sleeves to help. People can make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).