(WFSB) -- According to the American Red Cross, January is a historically challenging month for blood donations.
On Thursday, several blood drives were set up to help offset that challenge.
Hartford County
Canton
1/3/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midas, 66 Albany Turnpike (Rte 44)
Marlborough
1/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marlborough Senior Center, P.O. Box 29, 17 School Dr.
New Britain
1/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Webster Bank, 436 Slater Rd
Middlesex County
Middletown
1/3/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waters Edge Health Care Ctr. & Rehab, 111 Church St.
New Haven County
Wallingford
1/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street
New London
Norwich
1/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike
For more information or to find a blood drive, click here.
