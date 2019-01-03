Red Cross in need of blood and platelet donations

American Red Cross is in need of blood donations because they have had to cancel drives due to the winter weather.  (WFSB file photo)

(WFSB) -- According to the American Red Cross, January is a historically challenging month for blood donations.

On Thursday, several blood drives were set up to help offset that challenge.

Hartford County

Canton

1/3/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Midas, 66 Albany Turnpike (Rte 44)

Marlborough

1/3/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marlborough Senior Center, P.O. Box 29, 17 School Dr.

New Britain

1/3/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Webster Bank, 436 Slater Rd

Middlesex County

Middletown

1/3/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waters Edge Health Care Ctr. & Rehab, 111 Church St.

New Haven County

Wallingford

1/3/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main Street

New London

Norwich

1/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Norwich Donor Center, 45 Salem Turnpike

For more information or to find a blood drive, click here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.