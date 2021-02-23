(WFSB) -- There’s a push for blood donations after a series of winter storms cancelled several blood drives.
Connecticut isn't the only state in need, more than 20 other states also need blood donations.
The American Red Cross said people with type "O" blood are especially needed.
There are several blood drives happening throughout the next few weeks.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.