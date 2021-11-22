SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a blood shortage emergency and the American Red Cross is in need of help, saying donations are crucial, especially during the holidays.
Alan Hertzmark has been donating blood since he was a teenager.
“I’ve now given more than 21 gallons of blood and I’m very proud of it. I know that each time I’m giving blood, I’m helping somebody else,” said Hertzmark.
He was among the many people rolling up their sleeves and giving blood to the American Red Cross on Monday at the Heritage Hotel in Southbury.
“It’s easy, it’s quick. And it makes you feel good,” Hertzmark said.
Right now, the need is great.
There’s currently a blood shortage emergency, which could threaten essential medical care for patients.
“We started to see with the delta variant coming out that people were very cautious and stopped making appointments,” said Peter Boucher, account manager for the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross in Connecticut has experienced a nearly 30-percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
There are several safety precautions in place still because of the pandemic. The equipment is all sanitized in between patients, and masks are required throughout the entire process.
State Representative Cindy Harrison was among the lawmakers who helped organize Monday’s blood drive in Southbury.
“First time doing this, and it wasn’t bad. So, people should get on board, get this done. The state needs all the blood it can get for the short supply,” Harrison said.
There’s typically a downtick in the number of donations around the holidays.
“People tend to be focusing on other things during that time of year and not really thinking about donating blood,” Boucher said.
The Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade for this time of year.
Organizers hope more people will lend a hand and help save lives this holiday season.
For more information on donating blood, click here.
