FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The American Red Cross continues to be short on blood donations.
The Red Cross and Connecticut Hospital Association are working to raise awareness about the shortage, and are asking for donations to help prevent delays in patient care.
The Red Cross is looking for donations of all blood types, and said anyone who donates now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season.
To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
