EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - The American Rescue plan isn't just aimed at helping people and businesses.
It's also looking to support live venue operators, performance organizations, museums and movie theaters.
Rep. Joe Courtney and theater executives will be outside of the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about it.
Stream it here or below:
They're expected to announce the upcoming opening of applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program. The SVOG program was established by H.R. 133, which Courtney helped pass in December, and was reinforced by the American Rescue Plan Act. The new program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and targets support specifically towards venues such as Goodspeed.
They'll also talk more about the needs and uses for the new funding, and to urge eligible venues to prepare to apply when SBA brings the program live on April 8.
In December, H.R. 133 authorized $15 billion for the SVOG program. The America Rescue Plan authorized an additional $1.5 billion to assist shuttered live venues, which have all suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program also includes $500,000 for technical assistance to help qualifying venues apply, and the American Rescue Plan now allows venues to apply for both the SVOG program and PPP loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.