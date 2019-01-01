Airports are gearing up for the last holiday season travel day. New Year’s Day is expected to bring the last big wave of flyers for this time of year.
A Triple A spokesperson reminded travelers to include extra time in their travel plans in case of any delays.
Triple A announced a record-breaking 112.5 million Americans would travel for vacation or to spend time with family in December. A portion of those drove to their destination, while the rest opted to fly. Airlines expanded their travel window to end this Sunday.
Denise Johnson visited family in Hartford this week. She headed to the airport two hours early today to make sure she catches her flight to Los Angeles. “Just to be safe, you never know it was raining outside a little bit,” she said.
