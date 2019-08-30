NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic, setting its sights on Florida, people from Connecticut are preparing to lend a hand.
Both AmeriCares and the American Red Cross are deploying staff and volunteers down to Florida in advance of Dorian. They are making sure boots are on the ground and supplies are ready when needed.
Inside AmeriCare’s warehouse, emergency kits and cleaning supplies are packed up to be shipped down to Florida.
“Those are some of the items that are most needed in times of disaster, particularly with storms like Dorian that bring a lot of rain and debris,” said Kate Dischino, Vice President Emergency Programs for AmeriCares.
With Dorian on the way, the Global Health and Disaster Response Organization already has a team on the ground in Orlando.
In addition to supplies, like hygiene kits, AmeriCares is also working with partner health clinics in the path of the storm.
“Other items we’re prepared to mobilize, medicines, for individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, many times it’s hard to remember to bring your medications when you go or manage your chronic conditions when you’re displaced,” Dischino said.
While Dorian did minor damage to the Caribbean, Florida could be a different story. With the millions living in the southeastern U.S., keeping a close eye on the track.
“We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst and we have hundreds of people down there already getting things ready, should there be a strike on Florida,” said Susan Shaw, American Red Cross.
Susan Shaw is the Senior Director of Disaster Services with the American Red Cross based out of Milford.
She’s been on six deployments, from hurricanes to floods and fires. On Saturday, she’ll head out for Dorian.
“Our key function is sheltering and feeding. Our focus when we go down is to make sure we’re able to provide safe, secure sheltering. That’s going to be part of my role,” Shaw said.
The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained volunteers, including a number from Connecticut, along with more than 30 tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies.
In Milford, the Red Cross was checking over their disaster relief truck, just in case it needs to hit the roads to respond, helping those in need thousands of miles from home.
“We have people that are ready and able to put their jobs on hold, families on hold, and they’re trained and ready to go out within 24 hours. They’re deeply appreciated, and some are surprised that people would come so far in order to lend a hand in a community outside their own,” Shaw said.
Shaw says right now the plan is to be deployed for Dorian for two weeks.
For more information on Red Cross, click here. For more information on AmeriCares, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.