SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Amid controversy over a childcare facility in South Windsor, a local Rabbi has resigned from the town council.
On Wednesday, South Windsor Mayor M. Saud Anwar posted Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman’s resignation letter that said “While I have valued the opportunity to serve the citizens of South Windsor on the Town Council over the past year I feel I can no longer be effective in that role and I hereby tender my resignation as councilor effective immediately.”
On Monday, dozens of South Windsor families spoke at a town council meeting after hearing a facility that was originally slated to provide childcare for local kids was led by a sex offender, and Glickman was aware of that.
Glickman is the rabbi at Temple Beth Hillel.
Glickman admitted he knew that the president of his synagogue, which almost became the site of an after-school program, was a convicted sex offender.
The president of the synagogue was convicted of attempting to entice a minor in 2010.
While he said he knew of the president’s past, the children were never in any danger.
The synagogue was set to begin serving students on Monday, but the plan was scuffled at the last second after the YMCA of Greater Hartford announced they had discovered a major safety issue.
