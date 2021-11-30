(WFSB) – The state’s daily COVID positivity rate reached nearly 6% on Tuesday, which is the highest it has been since January.
In response, Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s concerned and is urging everyone to get booster shots.
"My advice to everybody is if you didn't have a reason to get the booster, you sure should now,” Lamont said.
Adding to the concern, the omicron variant, which is spreading through South Africa, and is now in at least 19 countries.
"If we were thinking about relaxing masks in schools, I think we are going to take some time with that. The kids are getting vaccinated, but still, a vast majority are not vaccinated. In terms of stores and restaurants and such, we will continue to leave that up to municipalities,” Lamont said on Tuesday.
As the positivity rate jumps, hospitals are also treating more people with COVID.
“There's definitely an increase in the number of COVID patients, but what has not changed is the type of patients who are coming in. These are generally unvaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, of Hartford Hospital.
Connecticut's vaccination rate is among the highest, but Lamont is concerned about the increase in cases and a new COVID variant.
The question is, will vaccines prevent people from getting sick.
"If science holds true, I do believe this to be true. Even if it’s not 100 percent effective, it will be somewhat effective at the very least,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, of Hartford Hospital.
Lamont was the guest speaker on Tuesday at the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, a group of more than 700 elected leaders who are all concerned about COVID.
"Everything is still all pandemic, all the time, so they are dealing with that,” said Joe Delong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.
He said cities and towns are focused on pandemic recovery and how to get things back open and running.
However, nearly two years into the pandemic, there are more challenges.
The omicron variant is quickly spreading, and the CDC has now expanded surveillance at four airports, two with direct flights from South Africa.
New York has rolled out an excelsior pass, a secure site which shows digital proof of COVID vaccinations or negative test results.
Lamont says he's not pushing for a vaccine passport in Connecticut, but something similar, a digital health record where data would be collected by the state health department.
"A lot of people are doing it themselves, they are putting it on their phones and things like that. All we would do is make it easier for them to do so and standardize it,” Lamont said.
Lamont added that some businesses have asked him to look into an authentication system for vaccines. He said he's not going to do anything unless other states in the region are on board to make it more effective, it may not happen this year but maybe next.
