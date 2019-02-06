HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - February is Black History Month, which means it's a busy time for the Amistad Center for Art and Culture in downtown Hartford.
It has a vast collection of pieces that highlight the history of people from African-American descent.
A number of groups, organizations and students head to the center for tours during the month.
The center has thousands of pieces, including art, artifacts and popular culture items that document the experience, expressions and history of the people of African-American heritage.
There are also rotating exhibits and private galleries that people can visit anytime.
Organizers said the center does get busy between Martin Luther King Jr. Day through the beginning of March.
However, work there continues year-round.
“We love black heritage month because people’s attention turns to the work that we do all year round," said Frank Mitchell, executive director, Amistad Center. "[We're] always showing our programing, new exhibits and artists, cultural organizations to create new work here in Wadsworth.”
The Amistad Center at the Wadsworth Atheneum opens at 10 a.m.
For more on admission, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.