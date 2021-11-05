EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Issues with the supply chain have made it difficult to find everything from toys for the holiday season to cell phones on store shelves.
There's a corner of the market that's experienced a shortage for more than a year: Ammunition.
The problems with the supply chain are happening right in the middle of hunting season and making bullets nearly impossible to find, experts told Channel 3.
The shortage has led to a lot of people stockpiling and hoarding.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began in early 2020, Krys Dibella found boxes of ammunition flying off his shelves at Tobacco Valley Guns in East Windsor.
He said the changing political climate kept the shortage going.
Now, more than 18 months later, supply chain disruptions have turned an ammo shortage into a scarcity.
“I can't sell what I can't buy,” Dibella said.
Channel 3 was allowed into Dibella’s store before the start of business. The shelves were pretty sparse.
Dibella believed that by the end of business on Friday, 20 percent of what was on the shelves will be leftover.
“There are no supplies. None of their backup's backups’ backups have supplies either,” said Christopher Ball, economics professor, Quinnipiac University.
Ball said this particular type of product is seeing strain on both the supply and demand.
According to the FBI, a record 39.7 million gun background checks were completed in 2020.
With two months left in 2021, that number hovered around 33 million.
Not every check meant a gun was sold, but it showed the demand for firearms.
Ball said manufacturers face roadblocks in supplying enough bullets.
“It's a physically-made product of metals that are precisely the ones in shortage right now,” he said.
The global supply chain system is failing to transport ammo, along with pretty much every kind of product.
“We've overtapped these systems,” explained Luke Guilmette, a Tobacco Valley Guns employee and hunter. “It's very hard for customers and hunters to come in and get the specific ammo that they need for that ethical hunt.”
Dibella didn’t anticipate an end to the shortage for another two or three years.
“It makes business a lot harder to not be able to sell product,” he said.
