SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews remained on the scene of an ammonia leak in Southington Monday morning.
They pinpointed the source of the leak as coming from Diamond Ice, an ice manufacturer, at 93 Industrial Dr.
Southington firefighters said nearby residents reported smelling the ammonia around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The leak forced some of them to shelter in place at the time.
Crews were on the scene for hours. Multiple fire departments attempted to quickly get the leak fixed.
The regional hazmat team was called in to assist the Southington Fire Department.
Officials said that at one point, residents within a mile and a half of Industrial Drive were told to shelter in place, keep their windows closed and shut off their air conditioning units.
Some Plainville residents were also asked to shelter in place.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said high levels of ammonia could cause damage to the skin, mouth, eyes and lungs.
The material is used in many industries, including agriculture and manufacturing.
The shelter in place order was eventually lifted.
Fire officials said the leak was brought under control.
Industrial Drive was closed during the ordeal.
Channel 3 is still waiting to hear what exactly caused the leak.
