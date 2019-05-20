NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Ammunition was found at a movie theater in North Haven on Sunday.
According to police, around 10:30 p.m., a patron of the Cinemark Theater found a loaded Glock 10-round magazine in a theatre.
Police do not know who the owner of the magazine is.
According to police, the 10-round magazine is legal.
No additional information was released.
