NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The holiday season is upon us, and thousands of people will be hitting the roads and the rails.
Amtrak is prepared to accommodate extra travelers during the busy holiday season, with additional trains and seats.
Last year, Amtrak had its largest passenger count to date during the week of Thanksgiving with more than 846,000 riders across the country.
Diane McCormack got on a train in New Haven Tuesday morning to visit her son, his wife, and their three children in Virginia for Thanksgiving.
"I don't get to see them as often, so it's nice to do the holiday,” she said.
She wasn’t alone.
Union Station in New Haven was bustling on Tuesday with people getting a jump on their Thanksgiving Day travel. They said taking the train is much easier.
"We tried traveling by air, but it took so long,” said Marjorie Brown, of Willington.
Amtrak says this is the busiest week of the year, and they're prepared to accommodate the growing number of people, opting to take the train.
"Across the entire country, we're adding every single train car that we have to increase the number of seats and passengers,” said Jason Abrams, a spokesperson for Amtrak.
If you are taking a train for turkey day, there are two things you should be keeping in mind -- make sure you get here early and check online to make sure there aren't any changes to your itinerary.
