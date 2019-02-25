EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Downed branches and wires halted Amtrak service along the shoreline on Monday.
The branches and wires came down over tracks around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in the area of Black Point Road.
Amtrak train service between Mystic and New Haven was stopped, but it resumed around 12:30 p.m.
As of about 2 p.m., Eversource was reporting 769 outages in East Lyme.
