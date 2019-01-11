NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Downed wire east of New York temporarily suspended Amtrak service between New Haven and New York on Friday morning.
The service suspension was reported around 11 a.m. on Friday. It was restored by a little before 2 p.m.
Amtrak has been posting updates on its Twitter page.
Metro-North said it was cross honoring Amtrak tickets between New York and New Haven during the service suspension.
SERVICE DISRUPTION: Due to a catenary wire down east of New York (NYP) all service between New Haven and New York will be suspended for a minimum of 4 hours. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 11, 2019
Now that service has been restored, officials said there could be some residual delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.