Amtrak train stuck in Branford for 3 hours

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Downed wire east of New York temporarily suspended Amtrak service between New Haven and New York on Friday morning.

The service suspension was reported around 11 a.m. on Friday. It was restored by a little before 2 p.m.

Amtrak has been posting updates on its Twitter page.

Metro-North said it was cross honoring Amtrak tickets between New York and New Haven during the service suspension.

Now that service has been restored, officials said there could be some residual delays.

