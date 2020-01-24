NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An Amtrak train crashed into a maintenance pick-up truck in Newington on Friday.
Police said the Amtrak train crashed while in the area of Stamm Road around 11:30 a.m.
Stream drone footage here.
The train was traveling north when it hit the truck.
The two people inside the truck were able to get out as the train was coming.
There were 64 passengers on the train at the time. Minor injuries have been reported at this time.
Amtrak Northeast said Train 470, the train involved in the incident, was scheduled to arrive in Springfield just before noon, however it has been cancelled.
Passengers will transfer to another train that is scheduled to arrive just after 1 p.m. in Springfield.
