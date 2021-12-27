NORWALK, CT (WFSB)-- The Norwalk Fire Department responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Westport Avenue and Dry Hill Road, around 11:20pm Sunday night.
Upon arrival, Firefighters attended to the driver in the first car. The driver, in his early 60s, was pinned under the dashboard and had to be extricated. He was immediately transported to Norwalk Hospital, with life-threatening injuries.
The other car, had passengers in their early 20’s. The Male driver was transported with injuries, and the passengers were transported for observation.
The scene was cleared by midnight.
