WASHINGTON (WFSB) - A photo that showed a sitting U.S. congressperson as being decapitated by a Christopher Columbus statue has been removed by both Facebook and Twitter.
The photo made the rounds on social media on Monday, which was Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.
It showed the Wooster Square Columbus statue in New Haven holding Rep. Rosa DeLauro's bloody head.
RELATED: New Haven asking for feedback on what should replace Christopher Columbus statue
DeLauro issued a statement about it on Tuesday.
This abhorrent photo depicts the beheading of a public official. That is an incitement to violence, and law enforcement is reviewing it. This act is part of the culture of violence being fostered by President Trump. Witness Michigan and Virginia.
These threats and hate in all its forms should be condemned by all, regardless of political party.
I want to thank Facebook and Twitter for their rapid removal of this photo. I hope that they respond with this speed to every violent image given oxygen on these platforms.
The photo was reminiscent of one posted by comedian Kathy Griffin in which she held the decapitated head of President Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.