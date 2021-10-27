(WFSB) - The most popular Halloween candy of 2021 comes in a colorful candy shell, at least according to one website's survey.
The website RetailMeNot's data points to M&Ms being the top Halloween candy of the year.
Reese's peanut butter cups, the defending champion from 2020, was second.
Here's the list:
- 55% M&Ms
- 54% Reese’s
- 50% Kit Kat
- 48% Snickers
- 44% Hershey Bars
- 42% Twix
- 29% Skittles
- 28% Candy Corn
What do you think? Vote in Channel 3's poll below:
Most popular Halloween candy
Vote for your favorite Halloween candy.
According to RetailMeNot, 78 percent of Americans planned to buy candy this year for Halloween.
It also said three out of five Americans do not plan to shop for a costume. Those who have shopped already have spent an average of $36.18 on costumes and decorations.
More on the survey can be found on RetailMeNot's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.