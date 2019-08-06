EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- After a popular East Hampton restaurant closed its doors, it is evident the owners have been going through some financial problems.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection has opened an investigation into Angelico’s Lake House after receiving seven complaints when the restaurant closed its doors one day after hosting a sale on gift card purchases.
It had to close after the state’s Dept. of Revenue Services suspended its sales tax permit over unpaid taxes.
Court documents show the owners' financial woes aren’t just limited to the restaurant, but include several properties in New Britain.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection is now looking into what the owners knew at the time of that sale.
Last week it was learned that the family owed more than $40,000 in back taxes on its East Hampton properties.
On Tuesday, records show similar problems in New Britain.
The city has liens on five properties, including the location of the former Angelico’s Café on East Main Street.
Other properties include rental homes on Connerton Street.
In total, records show the family owes nearly $100,000 in back taxes to the city.
The Department of Labor also has its own investigation after receiving a complaint about unpaid wages from an employee of Angelico’s Lake House.
Among the issues the owners are dealing with, a fire outside the restaurant happened just days before the gift card sale.
With the investigation still ongoing, Consumer Protection said anyone else who purchased a gift card can still file a complaint.
