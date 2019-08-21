NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man who abandoned a dog outside of a pound in Norwich is being sought by police.
The man police said was responsible was caught in a surveillance photo.
Police posted to social media that they were called on Aug. 2 around 7:30 p.m.
The report said the dog was tied up with a leash to an outside railing.
Police said they are requesting the public's help because the man abandoned the dog without any notice.
Any information leading to the man's identity can remain anonymous, but should be directed to animal control.
Anyone with information can contact animal control officer Donna Gremminger at 860-887-5747.
Boy you can’t do anything with a dog anymore without the cops getting called
