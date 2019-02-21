SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Animal control officials say skunk mating season is here in CT.
On Thursday, Southington Animal Control took to Facebook to alert residents that the season runs from late February through early March.
“During this time skunks are very active, mainly after dark but it is not uncommon for healthy skunks to be out during the daylight hours,” officials said in a post.
Pet owners are also advised to be aware of the increased skunk activities.
“Remember skunks are considered a “rabies vector” species which makes trapping and relocating them illegal in CT,” officials said.
If you need a skunk removed from your property, contact animal control in your town or check out the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection's website for more information here.
Symptoms of rabies include unprovoked aggression, unusually friendly behavior, disorientation, impaired movement, poor coordination or paralysis.
Southington officials said they have responded to a few calls or sick or potentially rabid skunks recently.
