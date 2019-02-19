NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A local veterinary hospital is issuing a warning after two dogs in the last five days were found to have ingested THC.
Clark Veterinary Hospital posted on Facebook Tuesday morning saying they’ve seen two dogs who had ingested THC while on walks at Cini Beach in Niantic and the Old Saybrook Land Trust/Preservation.
THC is an ingredient found in cannabis and is toxic to animals.
“At this time, we don't know if the dogs ingested residue from oil-based "pods" containing THC, burnt-ends of joints or loose marijuana, so please be mindful when on walks,” officials at the animal hospital said in the Facebook post.
They went on to remind pet owners to keep their animals on leashes.
They also said if you suspect your dog has ingested THC, to contact them immediately.
The animal hospital posted a link to more information about marijuana toxicity in pets, which can be found here.
