KENSINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital took to Facebook on Thursday to put out a warning for folks to leave wildlife alone.
They said four baby squirrels that were brought to the hospital had their tails tangled, braided, and purposely tied together.
While they are now on their way to recovery, officials said their tails are broken and may need to be amputated.
“Thank you to the kind-hearted person who found them and brought them in to be cared for. Animal abuse is never ok. If you see something please report it,” the hospital said.
