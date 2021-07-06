MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Middlebury animal rescue says since the eviction moratorium lifted, many pet owners are surrendering their pets.
This is leading to kennels being filled up at a number of rescues and shelters.
It's been a full house at the Brass City Rescue Alliance.
The rescue's founder, Jen Humphrey, said they've been fielding calls from pet owners all over the state, saying they can't care for their animals anymore.
She said the uptick started last week when the eviction moratorium lifted.
"Basically, their time has run up, and a lot of people are moving out of state, and they can't take their dogs, cats, or whatever with them. All the local rescues have really been getting hit hard,” Humphrey said.
She's also having a hard time getting them adopted.
Humphrey said summer is already a hard season for adoptions, since many families are traveling.
With pandemic restrictions almost entirely gone, it's been even harder, meaning space for new animals is nearly impossible.
"Last summer, they were in or they camped and stayed locally, and kind of did backyard barbecues and swimming, lot of people put in pools. But this year, it has just literally crawled to a standstill,” she said.
Humphrey adds many pets have been reportedly dumped in the area.
In Waterbury, animal control officers have been busy getting hundreds of animals off the street in the last year.
"From July 1, 2020 up until June 30 of this year, there were 400, 400 give or take,” said Waterbury Police Sgt. Robert Davis.
Their shelter has also helped adopt or reunite more than 100 dogs this year. They also recommend shelters and rescues if their animals aren't a good fit.
"We actually recommend them to different adoption centers and rescues and different dog pounds. Sometimes other places have different varieties,” Davis said.
For any family considering having to separate from their pet, Humphrey said to only surrender them as a last resort.
"Do everything you can to keep them with you because it is so hard to put them in the hands of someone else and not know what is going to happen to them,” Humphrey said.
