WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Animal rights advocates said they'll be taking action after a dog was found burned to death on a West Haven beach.
Among them will be West Haven's former mayor.
Ed O'Brien will be joined by the advocates to respond to what happened and to call for stricter animal cruelty laws. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday.
The crime happened on the Fourth of July at Sandy Point Beach Park.
When the smoke cleared from the fire, police said they found the body of a 1-year-old dog, believed to be a mini schnauzer.
Afterward, the news quickly spread. Many people took a stand in hopes of finding the person responsible.
Police and animal control put out a call for help. They asked for tips and surveillance video.
Tens of thousands of dollars are being offered as a reward from different organizations for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who did it.
Those organizations and advocates hope the case leads to harsher penalties for animal cruelty.
