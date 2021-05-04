(WFSB) – Buddy is getting comfortable at his new home in Florida.
His new owners from Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary posted an update on Sunday evening that Buddy has been able to decompress since he first arrived.
They posted a new video of Buddy showing him taking treats from the worker’s hands and even letting them pet him!
'Buddy' the beefalo arrives at his new home in Florida
They said this step shows Buddy feels comfortable enough and understands he is safe.
