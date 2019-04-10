BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A dog with terminal cancer is looking for fun things to do in CT next week.
The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter posted about Cali’s story on Facebook Wednesday night.
Cali was brought to the animal shelter after her family was not able to take care of her anymore.
The animal shelter just found out that Cali has terminal cancer, so they are making it their mission to make sure she has fun while she is still around.
Next week, the animal shelter is taking her to the beach, going for ice cream, sunning herself at a volunteer’s yard, long walks in the woods, and much more.
The shelter needs your help with ideas of fun things for Cali to do.
“Cali doesn't have much time, but we are bound and determined to make sure she has so much fun while she is with us,” the shelter posted on Facebook.
You can put on idea on the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter’s Facebook post here.
