EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's not only people who have been evacuated ahead of this extremely powerful storm, but animals too.
Nearly 40 cats arrived in Connecticut from an animal shelter in South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The animals arrived at Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut from the Grand Strand Humane Society in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"They had over 100 cats, the volunteers were frantically trying to get them out of harm’s way,” said Tori Cateni, co-founder of Pack Leaders Rescue. “We're happy to do it, especially before the storm."
She said two volunteers drove the cats up.
"They stopped in New York and dropped off, I believe 40 cats. Then dropped off 37 here and then drove back home,” Cateni said.
After getting all of the cats, Cateni said people quickly stepped up to foster them.
"We put a plea on Facebook that all of these cats were coming in and we had people all the way from Newtown calling, emailing us to foster. All of them went into a foster home,” she said.
See animals available for adoption.
Michael Williams and his family have been fostering animals for about a year, and he took in a cat named Moana and her kittens.
"They come with paperwork, they've been vetted, and so once we receive them, we have an understanding of their health,” said Williams, from South Windsor.
He added that fostering the cats added “a lot to our lives; our whole family.”
However, the animal rescue still needs help.
Cateni said they need donations, even if it’s only $1, to help cover the cost of their vetting.
Click here to make a donation.
"They were already vetted and they have their rabies and micro-chip. They're healthy and amazing, so we're hoping to get them spay or neutered so they can find their forever homes,” she said.
For more information, click here.
There’s an event this weekend for adoptions:
It's happening at PetSmart in Manchester on Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
