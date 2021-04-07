FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The state lost a powerful and influential woman who was involved in many prominent businesses and nonprofits.
Anne Elvgren passed away on Friday, April 2.
She was a valued member of the Metro Hartford Alliance and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA).
Anne also served as board member at the Mark Twain House for many years, and was a trustee of the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame, and the list doesn't stop there.
Her obituary also stated that she was selected by the Hartford Business Journal as a 'Remarkable Woman in Business.'
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date this spring.
