HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A decision could come on Wednesday about future plans for colleges and universities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
It would follow Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to keep public schools closed for the rest of the academic year.
Lamont made the announcement on Tuesday.
Officials have now set their sights on what comes next for students, including the potential for summer school in July.
Summer camps will also be allowed to open on June 29.
Officials are now working with districts to prepare for the fall.
They said classrooms could look very different because of health guidelines and the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 at that time.
"I'm not quite sure how long online learning and Zoom learning is going to be nontraditional," Lamont said during Tuesday's news conference. "My instinct is it may be a part of a hybrid plan going forward."
The state Department of Education said there could be limited class sizes and students split up between the morning and afternoon at school.
