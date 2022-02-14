NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening, as was announced last week.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled another announcement about the event on Monday.

It's set for 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of New Haven City Hall.

They'll join members of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee to detail the event's plans.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 13.