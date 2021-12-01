NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An update on the state's paid medical leave law is expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he planned to make a "major announcement" about the implementation of the state's new paid family and medical leave program.

A news conference is slated for 1 p.m. in New Haven.

Gov. gives update on state's paid medical leave program An update was given Monday on contributions made to the state's new paid family and medical leave program.

The program launched in January.

Workers who qualify can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from work if they or a family member are ill.

However, qualified employees weren't slated to start receiving the benefits until 2022.

Lamont will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Connecticut Paid Leave Authority CEO Andrea Barton Reeves, the co-chairs of the General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee, and other state and local officials.