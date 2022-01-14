WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - An announcement about Connecticut's paid family and medical leave program is planned for Friday morning.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. at The Hartford in Windsor.

The state's paid family and medical leave program kicked off on Jan. 1.

It includes receiving up to 12 weeks of paid time off for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member.

The program, which state officials said marked the eighth of its kind in the nation, is paid for through a 0.5 percent tax on employee wages that began a year ago.

Lamont signed the law in 2019.

The amount of money workers can receive varies and depends on their salaries. The limit is 60 times the state’s minimum wage, which is $13 an hour.