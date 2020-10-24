MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- As coronavirus cases rise, people are being urged to avoid large crowds and maintain social distancing.
However, that doesn’t mean people can’t still have fun, while also staying safe.
This weekend, 70 anglers gathered in Middletown along the Connecticut River for a 76-hour Carp Fishing Tournament.
“Carp, mirror carp, fantail carp. But the river has pretty much every type of species in it. So, you never know what you’re going to catch,” said organizer Kyle Carlson, of Manchester.
It’s his third year running the event, and said figuring out the logistics of this year’s event was a bit more difficult because of the pandemic.
“It was definitely more challenging this year. There was a lot of obstacles, as you can probably guess.,” Carlson said.
With everything going on this year, anglers say it’s nice to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.
“Carp fishing is pretty relaxing for me, it’s kind of my mental medication. And it’s a challenge to do the tournaments. I’m a little bit of a competitive person so I like that aspect of it,” said Mike Dragone, of Bethel.
The area along the Connecticut River near Harbor Park in Middletown is pretty popular.
The average weight of fish caught is usually 15-25 pounds, and the folks fishing in the catch-and-release tournament are hoping for 30-plus so that they can set a new record.
Anglers are vying for a $10,000 first place price, and if they beat the state record, it’s a $25,000 jackpot price.
The competition ends Sunday at noon.
