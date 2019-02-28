HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The annual Channel 3 Kids Camp Telethon will be held this weekend.
The Telethon will air Saturday, March 2, on Channel 3, from 5 to 8 a.m.
Ch. 3’s Scot Haney and Nicole Nalepa will host the Telethon live from the CPTV studios in Hartford, in an effort to raise money to help send children to camp this summer.
For over 100 years the Channel 3 Kids Camp has been providing the experience of attending summer camp for kids who may not be able to afford to.
All the proceeds gathered from the Telethon will allow children from CT to attend camp, regardless of their financial, physical or developmental ability.
The camp, located in Andover, offers kids the full experience, from swimming to archery, hiking and crafts, campers will enjoy a wide array of activities.
To make a donation you can call 866-639-7333, or go to the Kids Camp website here.
Other items can be donated as well, including:
- Utilities Vehicles (like a bobcat or golf cart)
- Climbing Wall
- AED
- Pillows
- Sleeping Bags
- Archery supplies
- Youth Bows
- Arrows
- Target
- Arm Guards
- Youth Life Jackets
- Water Bottles
- Fishing supplies
- Medical Supplies
- Band-Aids
- Triple Antibiotic
- ICE PACKS (disposable)
- Elmer’s Liquid Glue
- 1/2” Binders
- New furniture
- Sectional couch
- Vinyl/hospital furniture
- Adirondack chairs
- Art Materials
- Paint
- Clay
- Pastels
- Watercolors
- Paper
- Cleaning Supplies
- Lysol Wipes
- Sanitizer Spray
- Kitchen Brooms (24)
- Dustpans (24)
- Outdoor Cooking Utensils
- Preschool and Early Ed Books
- Large (40 gal) Outdoor Garbage cans with HINGED lids
- Projector Screen
- Clipboards
- Heavy Duty Sport Water Coolers (igloo, Gatorade etc.)
- Any one with time and a relevant skill to teach to or work with the campers during summer camp
