HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's marathon day. In just a couple of hours, thousands of runners will take on the Eversource Hartford Foundation Marathon in person.
It's been an exciting week seeing Hartford completely change for the big day.
About seven thousand runners from all over the country will come to Hartford and run around the city’s landmarks, but what is changing this year?
The event was virtual last year due to COVID, so it is good to be back to in person this year and because we are still in the pandemic, COVID safety is engraved in the plans to protect not only the runners, but also the people expected to watch.
For example, the start times will be separated by groups, depending on runner pace times. This will help with social distancing and, of course, this is a huge event that benefits the city of Hartford.
Eyewitness News spoke to local businesses and they are hoping all these runners stay in the area after the race to enjoy a nice meal.
The race kicks off at 8 a.m.
