WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - As of Tuesday morning, there was about a day left to donate in an online challenge called "Give Local."
The annual event raises money for hundreds of organizations, including New Opportunities in Waterbury.
This time around, the offices for New Opportunities look different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's typically a lot more activity, a lot more noise, a lot more people in the building and a lot more people coming in and out," said William Rybczyk, director of research, development and planning, New Opportunities.
Now that's not the case and it happened at a critical time.
The community action agency services the Waterbury area and surrounding towns.
"[We work] with the most vulnerable in our communities," Rybczyk said.
The programs include fuel and housing assistance, training foster parents and senior programs such as getting meals to those who are home bound.
"Which of course at this time [they] are the most vulnerable," Rybczyk said.
The organization shifted to meet demand. Workers speak with foster parents through Apple's FaceTime app on a daily basis. Fuel assistance applications are being done by phone or email. Seniors who would leave the house to pick up food are now part of the home delivery service through meals on wheels.
"Drivers who maybe only had a morning route now have an afternoon route," Rybczyk said.
About a dozen part-time drivers deliver meals to about 5,000 seniors every day.
The group said it is bracing for an even greater influx.
"We are in need, definitely," Rybczyk said. "We're in need of understanding from our funders to make sure that our funding can be released in a timely fashion."
While most of the agency's funding comes from the federal government, it also relies on donations. It's hoping more donations arrive in the coming months.
More information on New Opportunities can be found on its website here.
To donate to the Give Local initiative, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.