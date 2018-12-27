NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An annual Kwanzaa celebration was held in New Haven on Wednesday night.
Kwanza is observed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and celebrates African American heritage and identity.
Wednesday’s celebration in the Elm City was open to the public and offered free food and live entertainment.
Attendees also learned about the seven principles of Kwanzaa.
"This is a way for them to learn about community, unity and strength - all those wonderful things,” said Dolores Colon, of the Board of Alders Black and Hispanic Caucus.
“Kwanzaa is very special to me. I'm teaching two of my students so that they'll know about the celebration and the history of it and the meaning,” said Lensley Gay, of New Haven.
The event was organized by the Board of Alders Black and Hispanic Caucus.
There will be some Kwanzaa celebrations held this weekend in parts of the state.
On Saturday, a Kwanzaa celebration will be held at the Hartford Public Library from noon to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Another celebration will be held Saturday evening at Trinity on Main in New Britain, from 7-9 p.m.
